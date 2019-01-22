Teen killed in street shooting in Rockford - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Teen killed in street shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Rockford.

The boy's body was in a street Monday near St. Anthony of Padua Church. The Register Star says the church had no role in the shooting but was used as a warming center for investigators. It's the first homicide in Rockford this year.

An autopsy is planned for Wednesday. Police say the victim was with friends when they were confronted by people in a car. No one has been arrested.

