Partnership aims to reduce violent crime in St. Louis - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Partnership aims to reduce violent crime in St. Louis

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Missouri attorney general's office is partnering with the U.S. attorney's office in St. Louis to address high rates of violent crime in St. Louis.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt and U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Jensen announced details of the "Safer Streets" initiative at a news conference Tuesday.

The plan calls for three to five attorneys from Schmitt's office to be deputized as assistant U.S. attorneys to help prosecute violent crimes like homicides and carjackings in the St. Louis region.

St. Louis city has one of the nation's highest murder rates even though the number dropped last year. The city had 187 homicides in 2018, compared to 205 in 2017.

U.S. Attorney Eric Jensen calls the partnership "unprecedented."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.