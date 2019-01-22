Undercover cop says colleagues beat him 'like Rodney King' - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Undercover cop says colleagues beat him 'like Rodney King'

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Court documents say an undercover St. Louis police officer reported that his colleagues beat him "like Rodney King" when they mistook him for a protester following the acquittal of a former white officer in the deadly shooting of a black man.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Det. Luther Hall also described the attack as a "free for all" in the newly released affidavit. The FBI used the statements to justify searches of four officers' cellphones as agents investigated Hall's attack and the detention of other protesters during a 2017 demonstration. The protest was among several that followed former Officer Jason Stockley being found not guilty of first-degree murder.

That investigation resulted in charges in November against four police officers. All have pleaded not guilty.

