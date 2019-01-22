Driver dead in icy roll; freezing rain in Illinois, Indiana - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Driver dead in icy roll; freezing rain in Illinois, Indiana

LINCOLN, Ill. (AP) - The National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for central and northern Illinois as snow and freezing rain are predicted for the regions.

Temperatures are likely to be above and below 32 degrees Tuesday, making travel risky. Similar conditions are predicted for southwestern Michigan and parts of Indiana.

More than 300 flights have been canceled at Chicago's airports. Illinois State Police say a 62-year-old woman was killed Tuesday when her vehicle slid off Interstate 155 in Logan County and rolled many times.

In Indiana, all Gibson County schools were closed Tuesday due to the weather. Some schools in western Illinois sent students home early.

Customers of the Kalamazoo water system in Michigan are being urged to keep their water flowing 24 hours a day to prevent pipes from freezing.

