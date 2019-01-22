Cook County deputy dies in crash on way to work - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cook County deputy dies in crash on way to work

CHICAGO (AP) - A Cook County sheriff's deputy has died in a crash while on his way to work.

Police say Nick Theofanopoulos was driving a Nissan Altima when the car collided with a Jeep Wrangler that had pulled out of a Chicago driveway Monday night. The 21-year-old driver was injured.

The sheriff's office says Theofanopoulos was traveling to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn to relieve a deputy who was guarding a patient.

The 39-year-old had worked for the sheriff's office for 15 years.

