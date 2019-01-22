Pritzker picking St. Clair County prosecutor to lead police - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pritzker picking St. Clair County prosecutor to lead police

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) - The St. Clair County state's attorney is in line to become head of the Illinois State Police.

The Belleville News-Democrat says the new Pritzker administration confirmed the nomination of Brendan Kelly. He'll need approval from the Illinois Senate.

Kelly ran for Congress in November but lost to incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Bost. He says "there's nothing more important for government" than justice and public safety. As a prosecutor, he worked closely with state police on corruption investigations and drug cases.

Kelly has been the St. Clair County prosecutor since 2010. He became a local resident in 1986 when his parents were stationed at Scott Air Force Base.

