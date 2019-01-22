1 dead after fire in Springfield home - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

1 dead after fire in Springfield home

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say one person has died in a Springfield house fire.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the fire was reported around 1 a.m. Monday. The Springfield Fire Department didn't' immediately release the name of the victim, pending notification of relatives.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.