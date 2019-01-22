Howl at the Moon fundraiser coming soon - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Howl at the Moon fundraiser coming soon

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- Valentine's Day weekend will be here before you know it and Ferrell Hospital and Southeastern Illinois College are teaming up for a fundraiser.

Howl at the Moon Dueling Pianos is happening Saturday, Feb. 16 at the SIC Cafeteria. Doors open at 5:30 and dinner is at 6:15 p.m.

Tickets are $30 per person or $50 per couple. A table of eight is $200. Money raised from the fundraiser goes toward the SIC scholarship fund and Ferrell Hospital's Cardiac Unit. 

Call (618) 297-9611 to buy tickets. 

