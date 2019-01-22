Police seek man suspected in fatal shooting at Illinois mall - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police seek man suspected in fatal shooting at Illinois mall

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) - Authorities are seeking a man suspected of fatally shooting a teenager and wounding a bystander at a suburban Chicago mall.

Orland Park police say the suspect and the victim were involved in "an altercation" before the Monday shooting at Orland Square Mall .

Police say the suspect pulled a handgun, fired multiple times and fled the mall, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Javon Britten of Richton Park. He collapsed outside a clothing store and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the suspect is believed to be 20 years old and likely knew Britten.

Deputy Police Chief Joseph Mitchell says a bystander suffered a graze wound to the leg. Mitchell calls the shooting an "isolated incident."

