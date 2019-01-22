Ali Center schedules events for Black History Month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Muhammad Ali Center in Kentucky says its programming for Black History Month will include the screening of a documentary and a film.

Officials at the center in downtown Louisville say the screening of the documentary "Mr. Temple & The Tigerbelles" will be on Feb. 9.

The event will also include a reception and a panel discussion. The 40-minute documentary is about track and field coach Ed Temple from Tennessee State University and the "Tigerbelles," a famed group of African-American female athletes.

Officials say among those attending the event will be Temple's daughter and the filmmakers who created the documentary.

On Feb. 28, the Ali Center will screen a film called "Long Time Coming" that looks at racial segregation in the South more than a half-century ago.

