Falls of the Ohio interpretive center celebrating 25 years

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Falls of the Ohio State Park is hosting a series of events this weekend to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its interpretive center.

The center in Clarksville opened January 1994, and it will offer 1994 admission rates of $2 for adults and $1 for children.

The celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Special activities at the park include behind-the-scenes tours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Mandy Dick, a re-enactor who portrays George Rogers Clark's sister, Lucy, will be in the exhibit gallery from noon to 4 p.m. both days.

Cake and refreshments will be served.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.