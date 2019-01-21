Semi driver describes horrific gridlock on I-57

WSIL -- Drivers are still talking about the snow and ice that caused traffic nightmares on Interstate 57 and 24 on Saturday.

Vehicles were stranded for more than five hours on the northbound lanes of traffic.

Semi driver Josh Morris from Montana was one of the many drivers stranded during the snow storm.

He was driving through southern Illinois when he got stuck at mile marker 44, just south of Marion.

Morris has been driving semis across the country since 2002 and says he has never sat in anything like that before.

"I think every hour to hour and a half I think I would move about 50 to 100 feet forward," Morris said.

Morris said that he and his wife Lindsey sat on the interstate for six hours before they starting moving again.

Instead of stopping at the closest truck stop in Marion, they drove to where they knew there would be room.

"I knew it was going to be completely packed and I knew Mount Vernon has three truck stops, a Walmart and some open spaces to park," Morris said.

News 3 was told ISP were working on an accident involving a jackknifed semi near Route 148 that caused the major delay.