Winter weather costs local business thousands of dollars

HERRIN, Ill. -- Winter weather impacted businesses in our area, forcing many to close their doors and turn away customers.

One local business says the past two weekends of snow has cost them thousands of dollars.

Tim LaBotte and his wife have owned Herrin Bowl for 20 years.

While to some, snow can be a winter wonderland, for the Labottes it means a dip in business.

"We will lose a four digit day if we have to be closed for whatever reason," LaBotte said. "It's just like a department store that would lose a Saturday right before Christmas because of the weather."

LaBotte says between the youth league and open play on a Saturday, they can see around 500 people using the 16 lanes throughout the the day.

He says his business will never be able to make up the funds from the snow days, but winter weather doesn't always mean something negative for the bowling alley.

With Monday being Martin Luther King Junior Day, the LaBottes saw more customers than normal.

"Since everybody was trapped in over the weekend, we had a pretty good afternoon, a lot of people, kids and families," LaBotte said.

LaBotte says he expects a big crowd on Tuesday since many schools have a snow day. He asks those that come out, to be careful on the roads.

