Cape Girardeau police investigating shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cape Girardeau police investigating shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- A Cape Girardeau man is recovering from a gunshot wound tonight, and police are searching for the shooter(s).

It happened in the 900 block of Hackberry Street, just after 8 p.m.

Cape Girardeau police do not have any details on a potential suspect.

We will update this story when police release more details.
 

