Perry County investigators looking for tips to find missing man

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- A Cape Girardeau man is recovering from a gunshot wound tonight, and police are searching for the shooter(s).
WSIL -- The Perry County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help to find a man who has been missing since last week.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- News 3 has learned more about what caused the traffic backup on I-57 Saturday.
CARIO, Ill. -- Dozens of members of the NAACP honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during its annual Memorial Breakfast for Justice Monday morning in Cairo.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- On Monday, nearly two dozen Southern Illinois University students took part in the first Martin Luther King Junior Day of Service held by the Eurma C. Hayes Center.
JACKSON CO., Ill. -- One person is dead and other person suffered minor injuries after a head on crash on U.S. Highway 51.
WSIL -- In the wake of the weekend snow event, most of the main roads in southern Illinois are mostly clear but when you turn onto side streets, snow and ice may still cover the pavement.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- A fire is under investigation at Continental Tire in Mt. Vernon. Witnesses tell News 3 it happened in an HVAC unit on the roof above the Passenger Tire Curing Department.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Leaders in Mt. Vernon honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
WSIL -- January 21 is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
