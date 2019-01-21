Perry County investigators looking for tips to find missing man

WSIL -- The Perry County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help to find a man who has been missing since last week.

Investigators have determined that William Stroud, 43, of Dowell, Illinois may have been a passenger in a car that led Perry County Sheriff's deputies on a chase into the Campbell pond area off of Campbell Road. The driver and the passenger of the vehicle ran away from police and could not be found. He was reported missing Thursday, January 17.

An extensive search has been conducted of the area surrounding Campbell Pond, in rural Perry and Jackson counties. The extensive search was conducted on Friday by Conservation Police, Perry and Jackson County Sheriff's Offices, Du Quoin Police Department, Perry and Franklin County Emergency and Disaster agencies, Department of Natural Resources, and friends of the Stroud family.

It was not until later through several sources where law enforcement was able to get a potential identity of the driver and passenger. The driver is suspected to have been Stanley Rector, Dowell, Illinois. Sources have been able to advise law enforcement that they have had contact with Rector.

Authorities are asking if you have had contact with Stroud since Sunday, January 13th, that you contact the Du Quoin Police Department or the Perry County Sheriff's Office.