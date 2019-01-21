Police: 1 person shot at Illinois mall, suspect at large - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: 1 person shot at Illinois mall, suspect at large

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a man was critically wounded in a shooting at a suburban Chicago mall, and the suspect remains at large.

Orland Park Police Chief Tim McCarthy tells WBBM-AM the 19-year-old man was shot outside a clothing store at Orland Square Mall on Sunday evening. McCarthy also says no one is in custody for the shooting.

Police departments from several neighboring towns responded to the mall about 20 miles (32.2 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

Additional information was not immediately available.

