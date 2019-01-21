Cairo's 25th MLK Memorial Breakfast

CARIO, Ill. -- Dozens of members of the NAACP honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during its annual Memorial Breakfast for Justice Monday morning in Cairo.

Theresa Delsorin, a member with the civil rights organization, said there are still some setbacks in the community, "This country needs more unity now than ever because what is happening in Washington, D.C. is a disgrace."

Cairo's Mayor Tyrone Coleman said hosting the event annually is one way to bring the community together. Coleman also extended the invitation to state and federal leaders, "When they come in, they get an opportunity to hear from their constituents and those things that they feel necessary for them to take back to Washington or to Springfield."

Senator Dale Fowler and Congressman Mike Bost were in attendance.

"It's wonderful and I appreciate that we're down here, the mayor is doing a wonderful job," said Bost.

"2019 is going to be an exciting year so you know this is almost kinda like a kick off," said Fowler.