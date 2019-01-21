SIU students give back for MLK Day

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- On Monday, nearly two dozen Southern Illinois University students took part in the first Martin Luther King Junior Day of Service held by the Eurma C. Hayes Center.

One of those students is sophomore Avian Wilkins, who is a member of the university's Black Affairs Council, "We try to get out and volunteer more to help out our community."

While senior Rusheca Moore, heard about the event on a sorority's social media pages. Although she's not a member, she decided to help out anyway, "It means a lot because not many people will get this opportunity, so it's good to know that you're making an impact on someone else's life or community."

The girls, along with a small group of other SIU student and members of Carbondale's NAACP, are helping to restore the center. The volunteers scraped away old paint, and scrubbed the walls so new paint can be applied. They also tore out old kitchen cabinets, so new ones can be installed.

Carlton Smith, the center's director, says the work is part of a larger project to restore the building, and that it's important to see so many young people giving back. "This is the kind of thing that he would want done. He would want people working together," Smith explains.

Smith recalls that he was either on the way to fight in Vietnam or stationed off the coast when MLK Junior was assassinated, "We lost a great leader in our community. A spokesman for our people."

"The unity of how everybody is coming together is so inspirational due to the things that he did," Moore says.

In addition to Monday's project, the center plans on making repairs to its heating and air condition system. Once the work is done, Smith says they hope to open a free health clinic and a child care center.