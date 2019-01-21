Mt. Vernon NAACP celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mt. Vernon NAACP celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Leaders in Mt. Vernon honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Mt. Vernon NAACP chapter held it's 34th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Monday.

"Today is all about celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King as we celebrate his 90th birthday," Rev. Erie Patton, president of the Mt. Vernon NAACP chapter said. "And it's all about making sure we understand where we are today and where we need to go from here."

Part of the celebration included scholarship presentations to local high school students.

Kaijah Weller received $2,500 for her education.

"I plan to go to the University of Illinois, and that's kind of expensive to go there, so this helps a lot," Weller said.

SSM Health partnered with the NAACP to fund the scholarship.

Two others also received scholarships.

