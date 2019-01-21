New details about Saturday's I-57 backup

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- News 3 has learned more about what caused the traffic backup on I-57 Saturday.

I-DOT Spokesman, Keith Miley, explained a semi jack-knifed two miles north of the 148 exit, blocking both northbound lanes.

Traffic quickly backed up because more than 30,000 drivers use that section of interstate every day. As traffic came to a halt, five semis and several cars went off the road to avoid hitting the driver in front of them.

Road crews were unable to plow the interstates because they too were stuck in the backup for hours.

"As we were waiting for the removal operation, we were getting some very intense snow fall. Temperatures were dropping so without being able to treat that area, we had a pretty tight snow pack," said Miley.

"Where he jack-knifed, was over a creek and over a bridge and no one can get around him then, that's what backed the traffic up for hours," said Robert Beal with Jefferson Fire Protection District.

Before the jack-knifed truck incident, Jefferson Fire Protection District had already responded to 14 weather-related accidents on the interstates.

Miley says the wait could have been longer if it weren't for the hard work of Illinois State Police and Vernell's Towing.