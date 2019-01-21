Street departments work to clear secondary roads

WSIL -- In the wake of the weekend snow event, most of the main roads in southern Illinois are mostly clear but when you turn onto side streets, snow and ice may still cover the pavement.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- A fire is under investigation at Continental Tire in Mt. Vernon. Witnesses tell News 3 it happened in an HVAC unit on the roof above the Passenger Tire Curing Department.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Leaders in Mt. Vernon honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
JACKSON CO., Ill. -- One person is dead and other person suffered minor injuries after a head on crash on U.S. Highway 51.
WSIL -- January 21 is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
WSIL -- Saturday night's hazardous driving conditions left hundreds stranded on Interstate 57.
DUQUOIN, Ill. -- 28 teams from four different states participated in a tournament this weekend to benefit Special Olympics.
MARION, Ill. -- Police are seeking information that could help them with a death investigation.
PADUCAH, Ky. --- Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Keaton Correctional Faciliity in Paducah, Kentucky early Saturday morning.
MARION, Ill. -- Hundreds of employees at the federal prison in Marion are going without pay during the government shutdown.
