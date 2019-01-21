Street departments work to clear secondary roads

WSIL -- In the wake of the weekend snow event, most of the main roads in southern Illinois are mostly clear but when you turn onto side streets, snow and ice may still cover the pavement.

On Saturday, road crews were unable to pre-treat the roads because chemicals would have been washed away. Now, with snow and ice so compact and covering secondary roads, Herrin's Street Department has run into a different problem.

"Certainly the bitterly cold temperatures makes snow-moving efforts very, very difficult. So, you know, when it's this cold, chemicals don’t work very well on the roads," said Tom Somers, Herrin's Public Works Director.

But the plows were making the rounds. Six crews were working diligently Monday hoping to clear the snow before mother nature brings rain.

"It might create some drainage problems in some of the catch basins that are ice-covered. So we want to try and get the roads, in drainage areas, as clean as possible," said Somers.

West Frankfort Street Superintendent Roger Stanley hopes the rain will wash away some of this mess, but he's anticipating it'll cause slick conditions later in the week as temperatures drop. His focus now, is cleaning up parking spaces and sidewalks so businesses are ready to open Tuesday morning.

"The sun helps a lot. You get the salt down, the sun hits it and it melts it down pretty good but it’ll be freezing back probably this evening if it stays cold," said Stanley.

Both departments assure drivers they'll work through the cold and rainy weather this week to keep the roads as clear as possible.