Crews search for teen missing in Lake Michigan during storm

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) - Authorities were searching the Lake Michigan shoreline for a teenager who went missing in the water near Waukegan during a winter storm.

Fire officials say a witness reported the person jumped into the lake around 4:30 p.m. Friday to help someone who slipped off a pier at Stiner Pavilion in Waukegan. The witness said both people were in the water and struggling.

One person got out but a search for the second person had to be called off after about 90 minutes due to frigid temperatures, wind and heavy waves. Crews also were unable to conduct a water recovery operation on Saturday or Sunday.

The Daily Herald reports the Waukegan Fire Department searched the shoreline Monday morning using sonar. Illinois State Police helped with an aerial search.

Information from: Daily Herald, http://www.dailyherald.com

