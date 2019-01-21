1 person killed in head on crash in DeSoto - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

1 person killed in head on crash in DeSoto

Posted: Updated:

JACKSON CO., Ill. -- One person is dead and other person suffered minor injuries after a head on crash on U.S. Highway 51.

The Jackson County sheriff says it happened around 9:45 a.m. near Truax Traier Road in DeSoto.

A car driven by Christopher Miller, 31, of Carbondale, headed north when a southbound driver crossed the center line and hit him head on.

Miller suffered minor injuries, but the driver who caused the crash was killed.

Investigators have not released that person's name at this time.
 

