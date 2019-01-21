Atlanta's Confederate Avenue fades into history - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Atlanta's Confederate Avenue fades into history

Posted: Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) - Residents in an Atlanta neighborhood are celebrating the renaming of Confederate Avenue.

But the fate of Atlanta's many other Civil-War themed streets and markers remains undecided.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the switch from Confederate Avenue to "United Avenue" is among the latest changes amid nationwide debate over Civil War-themed monuments and symbols.

The newspaper reports that Atlanta is home to at least 25 streets believed to be named for military figures and leaders who supported the Confederacy during the Civil War.

A panel in 2017 recommended that other Atlanta streets be renamed, just as Confederate Avenue was. A city council committee is now exploring how to carry out that recommendation.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.