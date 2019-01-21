Atlanta's Confederate Avenue fades into history

ATLANTA (AP) - Residents in an Atlanta neighborhood are celebrating the renaming of Confederate Avenue.

But the fate of Atlanta's many other Civil-War themed streets and markers remains undecided.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the switch from Confederate Avenue to "United Avenue" is among the latest changes amid nationwide debate over Civil War-themed monuments and symbols.

The newspaper reports that Atlanta is home to at least 25 streets believed to be named for military figures and leaders who supported the Confederacy during the Civil War.

A panel in 2017 recommended that other Atlanta streets be renamed, just as Confederate Avenue was. A city council committee is now exploring how to carry out that recommendation.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

