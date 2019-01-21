Grimes announces she won't run for governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes says she has decided against running for governor.

Grimes said in a statement on Monday that she's been considering the idea for months, but that she has decided to focus on what she called her dream job: being a mother. Grimes and her husband, Andrew, announced the birth of their first child in December.

The Democrat said that while she is grateful for the support she has received, she won't run for statewide office in 2019. Instead, she plans to focus on "the miracle baby boy Andrew and I prayed so hard for," completing her work as Secretary of State and helping elect new leadership locally and nationally.

Grimes said she looks forward to returning to public service in the future.

