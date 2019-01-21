Some Lawrence officials frustrated by delayed energy debate

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Several Lawrence officials and residents say they are frustrated that the City Commission didn't discuss an offer to power the city exclusively with wind energy before the option was no longer available.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that city staffers said last week that Westar Energy's offer was under review but officials hadn't determined whether the energy plan was worth pursuing. Westar approached some of its large-demand customers in July to purchase wind energy at a fixed rate for the next 20 years.

The Missouri-based utility had 200 megawatts of wind power available. The energy reservations were offered on a first-come, first-served basis. All energy has since been allocated.

City Manager Tom Markus says in hindsight he would have provided a report to the commission earlier.

Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.