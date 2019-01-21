Restaurant Report Card: January 21, 2019

WSIL -- Here is a look at how a handful of restaurants are doing with the health department. These are the Dec. 2018 inspection reports.

We begin in Jackson County. The Carbondale location of Applebee's got an 88. One critical violation was found. Four points were taken away because the dish machine was not getting hot enough to sanitize dishes. Raw chicken was being stored above cooked rice which was a two point deduction. Several cleaning violations were also noted; including the cook line and soda fountain. When the inspector returned, all the violations in question had been corrected.

Joe's Pizza in Mt. Vernon got a 94 from the Jefferson County inspector. Employees were reminded to wear hair restraints in the kitchen. Wiping cloths are supposed to be stored in sanitizer solution and a handled scoop needs to be used when refilling salt shakers.

St. Nicholas Brewing Company in Du Quoin got a 96 from the Perry County inspector. The ice machine needed to be cleaned and sanitized and the wall by the mop drain needed to be repaired.



The newly opened Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steak Burgers in Marion got a 98 from the Williamson County inspector. The spot was inspected prior to opening last month. Employees were told to clean up various parts of the building.

No points were taken away from S&B's Burger Joint in Carbondale. The Jackson County inspector gave the spot a 100.