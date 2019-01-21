Restaurant Report Card: International spots

WSIL -- Here's a look at how some international spots are doing with the health department. These are from December 2018 inspection reports.

In Jackson County, Cummare's Italian Restaurant and Sergio's Mexican Restaurant both in Murphysboro were perfect. Aban Kitchen got a 97. China Express and Thai Taste each got a 96. Tres Hombres received a 95 and Hunan and Qin Guan both earned a 94. No critical violations were found at any of the locations inspected in Jackson County.



In Perry County, China Buffet in Du Quoin got a 98. The Pinckneyville location was a point lower and Tequila's in Du Quoin received a 96.

Asian Star in Marion got a 94 from the Williamson County inspector. La Fiesta received a 93 and Baan Thai was a point lower. No critical violations were found at any of these spots. The Marion Tequila's got an 89. There was a four point critical violation involving sanitizer levels.