Local events planned for MLK Day

WSIL -- January 21 is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Here is a look at a few of the local communities that plan to honor Dr. King.

Carbondale
Monday, Jan. 21
8 a.m. - Breakfast
9 a.m. - Program featuring retired police lieutenant Paul Echols 
SIU Student Center Ballrooms

Cape Girardeau 
Wednesday, Jan. 23
6 p.m. - MLK Celebration Dinner featuring Dr. Marc Lamont Hill 
Show Me Center

Harrisburg
Monday, Jan. 21
7 a.m. - Breakfast
10:45 a.m. - Guest speaker Brad Vinyard 
Harris Pruett Building

Marion 
Monday, Jan. 21 
11 a.m. - King's Vision: Humanity Tied in a Single Garment of Destiny
The Pavilion of the City of Marion 

Mt. Vernon 
Monday, Jan. 21
11 a.m. - Lunch & Program
DoubleTree by Hilton 

