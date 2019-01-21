Local events planned for MLK Day

WSIL -- January 21 is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Here is a look at a few of the local communities that plan to honor Dr. King.

Carbondale

Monday, Jan. 21

8 a.m. - Breakfast

9 a.m. - Program featuring retired police lieutenant Paul Echols

SIU Student Center Ballrooms

Cape Girardeau

Wednesday, Jan. 23

6 p.m. - MLK Celebration Dinner featuring Dr. Marc Lamont Hill

Show Me Center

Harrisburg

Monday, Jan. 21

7 a.m. - Breakfast

10:45 a.m. - Guest speaker Brad Vinyard

Harris Pruett Building

Marion

Monday, Jan. 21

11 a.m. - King's Vision: Humanity Tied in a Single Garment of Destiny

The Pavilion of the City of Marion