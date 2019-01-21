Local events planned for MLK Day

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- A fire is under investigation at Continental Tire in Mt. Vernon. Witnesses tell News 3 it happened in an HVAC unit on the roof above the Passenger Tire Curing Department.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- A fire is under investigation at Continental Tire in Mt. Vernon. Witnesses tell News 3 it happened in an HVAC unit on the roof above the Passenger Tire Curing Department.
WSIL -- January 21 is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
WSIL -- January 21 is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
WSIL -- Saturday night's hazardous driving conditions left hundreds stranded on Interstate 57.
WSIL -- Saturday night's hazardous driving conditions left hundreds stranded on Interstate 57.
DUQUOIN, Ill. -- 28 teams from four different states participated in a tournament this weekend to benefit Special Olympics.
DUQUOIN, Ill. -- 28 teams from four different states participated in a tournament this weekend to benefit Special Olympics.
MARION, Ill. -- Police are seeking information that could help them with a death investigation.
MARION, Ill. -- Police are seeking information that could help them with a death investigation.
PADUCAH, Ky. --- Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Keaton Correctional Faciliity in Paducah, Kentucky early Saturday morning.
PADUCAH, Ky. --- Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Keaton Correctional Faciliity in Paducah, Kentucky early Saturday morning.
MARION, Ill. -- Hundreds of employees at the federal prison in Marion are going without pay during the government shutdown.
MARION, Ill. -- Hundreds of employees at the federal prison in Marion are going without pay during the government shutdown.
WSIL -- Even though the holiday season is over, you may have heard a familiar sound Friday. The Salvation Army held a one-day Blitz event for donations.
WSIL -- Even though the holiday season is over, you may have heard a familiar sound Friday. The Salvation Army held a one-day Blitz event for donations.
WSIL -- A Jackson County Assistant State's Attorney has been appointed to the bench.
WSIL -- A Jackson County Assistant State's Attorney has been appointed to the bench.
CARBONDALE, Ill -- Hall of Fame billiards player Tom Rossman, aka Dr. Cue, is scheduled to play at Eagles Club.
CARBONDALE, Ill -- Hall of Fame billiards player Tom Rossman, aka Dr. Cue, is scheduled to play at Eagles Club.