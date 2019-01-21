Crews respond to fire at Continental Tire - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Crews respond to fire at Continental Tire

Posted: Updated:

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- A fire is under investigation at Continental Tire in Mt. Vernon. Witnesses tell News 3 it happened in an HVAC unit on the roof above the Passenger Tire Curing Department. 

Some workers who showed up for the third shift were told to go home. But those who were inside already working are still doing so, according to witnesses and posts on the Southern Illinois Fire Incidents Facebook page. Other witnesses tell us work in other areas of the plant has continued. 

Several fire departments from Jefferson County battled the flames. No injures have been reported. Stay with News 3 for more updates on this still developing story. 

