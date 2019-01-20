Drivers share experiences after being stranded on interstates

WSIL -- Saturday night's hazardous driving conditions left hundreds stranded on Interstate 57. Many viewers reported being at a stand-still for more than 5 hours.

Kellie Green was headed back home to Herrin with her husband and son from an archery tournament in Mayfield, Kentucky when they got stuck at mile marker 48 in the northbound lanes of Interstate 57.

"About the fifth hour, around 10 o'clock, is when I started going into panic mode," Green said.

The Green family had no food, only one drink between all three of them, two dead cellphones and less than a full tank of gas.

"We started shutting the car off every 20 minutes when our gauge said 100 miles until empty," Green said.

Green says they left Mayfield thinking they would be back home before the storm hit, but instead their hour and a half drive turned into a nine hour trip.

"I'm usually a very prepared person, or I thought I was," Green said. "Definitely going to have stuff in the car in the future."

Loegan Anderson and her husband were in another vehicle stranded for eight hours on the interstate.

The couple left Benton, Kentucky at 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon and expected to by home in Chester by 6 p.m.

"We didn't move on the interstate until 1 a.m.," Anderson said.

Anderson says her phone rerouted them off the interstate near Goreville, but didn't understand why.

"Well we didn't know at the time, but my phone redirected us because of a blockage on 57," Anderson said.

Once the Anderson's got off the interstate, they spent the night in Carbondale, waiting to make the final trip home Sunday morning.

"You know we don't get much snow, so we thought it wasn't going to be that much," Anderson said laughing.

Anderson advises to others that drive through winter weather to take it slow and steady.

The James family from Marion also spent their Saturday night on the interstate.

Denecie and her boys, Edmund and Lamont, went to Cairo and Paduah earlier on Saturday to visit family.

The family of three was less than 10 miles from getting off the interstate when they were stuck in bumper to bumper traffic.

"We stopped about 7:30 p.m. and we did not start moving until 2:30 a.m.," James said.

James says she and her boys spent the seven hours playing on their phones, watching movies and playing video games.

Her youngest son Lamont says he hopes he never has to experience anything like this again.

Regina Welborn, her husband and daughter were on their way back to Harrisburg from Nashville when they were stranded in their car.

"We were following an 18-wheeler, so that his lights were visible and we could stay on track," Welborn said.

Welborn says they made it to the weigh station just south of Marion, about seven miles from their exit.

"We sat there from 6 o'clock Saturday evening to 2 o'clock Sunday morning," Welborn said.

Welborn says during their wait in the car, two men on a four wheeler came around handing out bottled water.

"It was about the best bottle of water we have ever had," Welborn said.

Once the traffic got moving again early Sunday morning, Welborn says Illinois State Police were making sure drivers were awake by flashing lights, shinning a spot light into cars and turning on their sirens.

News 3 was told ISP were working on an accident involving a jackknifed semi near Route 148 that caused the major delay.

Experts urge drivers to put together an emergency supply kit for your car in case you get stuck in the snow. It includes a cell phone charger, water, snacks, warm clothes and a blanket.

They also suggest keeping your gas tank full and having tow ropes and bag of sand or cat litter in your trunk.