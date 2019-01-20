Amtrak train hits unoccupied vehicle on track in Indiana - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Amtrak train hits unoccupied vehicle on track in Indiana

CHESTERTON, Ind. (AP) - An Amtrak train from Chicago to Grand Rapids, Michigan, hit an unoccupied vehicle on the track in Indiana, but no passengers or crew were injured.

Amtrak says in a statement that the accident happened about 7:30 p.m. central time Sunday as the train carrying 163 passengers reached Chesterton, Indiana, 46 miles (74 kilometers) southeast of Chicago.

Amtrak spokeswoman Beth Toll says it was not clear why the vehicle was obstructing the track with no driver inside. She says there was only cosmetic damage to the train.

She says the train continued on its route after a delay of an hour and 40 minutes. Local police are continuing the investigation of the incident.

