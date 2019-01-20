DUQUOIN, Ill. -- 28 teams from four different states participated in a tournament this weekend to benefit Special Olympics.

An indoor softball tournament brought out around 30,000 people in two days, making it one of the largest fundraisers of the year.

Tournament Director Bill Asbury says the community involvement has gone above and beyond what he originally anticipated a decade ago.

"The first year we got 20 teams, now it's transpired into 28 teams," says Asbury. "And every year we have over 400 teams that just try to get into this tournament."

Asbury adds that he was inspired to create the tournament after he and his daughter participated in Special Olympics 10 years ago.

Many were concerned that Saturday's weather would lead to a cancellation of the event, but organizers went forward with the competition after considering the close proximity of most participants.

A baseball tournament to benefit Special Olympics will be held February 1st through the 3rd.