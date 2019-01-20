Police investigating suspicious death in Marion - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police investigating suspicious death in Marion

MARION, Ill. -- Police are seeking information that could help them with a death investigation. 

Around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, 62-year-old Donald Shultz was found dead in his home in the 200 block of E. Marion Street.

Williamson County Coroner Mike Burke says an autopsy is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Marion Police is asking anyone with information to call the department at 618-993-2124.

