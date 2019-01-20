Churchill relatives to help mark museum's 50th anniversary - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Churchill relatives to help mark museum's 50th anniversary

FULTON, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri museum honoring Winston Churchill will mark its 50th anniversary in May with events that include relatives of the famed British prime minister.

Relatives of presidents Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower and Richard Nixon also are scheduled to take part in the celebration May 3-5 at the National Churchill Museum on the campus of Westminster College in Fulton, the town where Churchill delivered his famous "Iron Curtain" speech in 1946.

The museum opened in 1969 and was formally recognized by Congress as America's permanent tribute to Churchill in 2009.

The anniversary celebration will include a parade, lectures about Churchill, and exhibits of paintings by Churchill, Eisenhower and presidents John Kennedy and George W. Bush.

