New warrant issued for Mt. Vernon man

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- The Jefferson County State's Attorney has issued a new warrant for a Mt. Vernon man currently in an Indiana jail.
39-year-old Victor Serrano was arrested by Indiana authorities last month after a high speed chase.
Serrano is accused of seriously injuring a pregnant woman in Mt. Vernon, then fleeing to Indiana. There, he led police there on a chase that exceeded 100 miles an hour.
Indiana troopers laid down spike strips to try and stop him, but he continued until he crashed into a trooper's vehicle and was arrested.
The new warrant charges Attempted First Degree Murder, Attempted Intentional Homicide of a Child, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Aggravated Domestic Battery.
Serrano is awaiting extradition from Indiana on these charges.
WSIL-TV
