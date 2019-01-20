New warrant issued for Mt. Vernon man - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New warrant issued for Mt. Vernon man

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- The Jefferson County State's Attorney has issued a new warrant for a Mt. Vernon man currently in an Indiana jail.

39-year-old Victor Serrano was arrested by Indiana authorities last month after a high speed chase. 

Serrano is accused of seriously injuring a pregnant woman in Mt. Vernon, then fleeing to Indiana. There, he led police there on a chase that exceeded 100 miles an hour. 

Indiana troopers laid down spike strips to try and stop him, but he continued until he crashed into a trooper's vehicle and was arrested. 

The new warrant charges Attempted First Degree Murder, Attempted Intentional Homicide of a Child, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Aggravated Domestic Battery. 

Serrano is awaiting extradition from Indiana on these charges.

