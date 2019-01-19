Storm that carpeted Midwest with snow barrels to New England

By COREY WILLIAMS

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - A major winter storm that blanketed much of the Midwest with snow earlier in the weekend is barreling toward New England, where it is expected to wreak transportation havoc ranging from slick and clogged roads to hundreds of cancelled airline flights.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings or advisories for part or all of at least 15 states Sunday stretching from southeast Missouri to the northern tip of Maine.

The storm was caused by the clash of an Arctic high pressure system with a low pressure system coming through the Ohio Valley, said NWS Baltimore-Washington, D.C. meteorologist Dan Hofmann.

