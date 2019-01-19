IDOT working to clear roads

WSIL -- The Illinois Department of Transportation says they are working diligently to clear southern Illinois roads of ice and snow.

Spokesperson Keith Miley says crews were unable to pre-treat due to Friday night's rain, but that crews are working Saturday and Sunday to clear the roads.

"We expect these temperatures to drop," says Miley. "Any kind of untreated surfaces are susceptible to freezing, flash freezing, black ice ... so we are treating with salt now and plowing."

Because conditions could worsen, people are advised to stay inside. If you need to travel, IDOT asks that drivers give snow plows plenty of room to avoid additional accidents.

Miley says more than 100 road crews are out in all southern 16 counties.