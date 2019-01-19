Church, business closings for Sunday, Jan. 20th - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Church, business closings for Sunday, Jan. 20th

WSIL -- Due to winter weather and hazardous driving conditions, dozens of churches and businesses will be closed Sunday, January 20th. 

CARBONDALE:

Unitarian Fellowship 

Church of the Good Shepherd

MURPHYSBORO:

Camp Creek Baptist Church

MARION: 

First United Methodist Church of Marion

First Baptists Church of Marion

Third Baptist Church (only A.M. services cancelled) 

Zion United Church of Christ

Second Baptist Church 

First Presbyterian Church

CARTERVILLE: 

John A. Logan College, Logan Fitness Center 

First United Methodist (no 8:30 a.m. service) 

Grand Avenue Baptist Church

Fellowship in Christ Christian Church

CRAINVILLE: 

Crainville Baptist Church

Love & Truth Church 

HERRIN: 

First Christian Church 

First Presbyterian Church 

First Church of God 

First United Methodist Church 

ENERGY:

Lone Oak Baptist Church

DUQUOIN: 

First United Methodist

DESOTO: 

Rivers of Living Water Fellowship Church

Jubilee Tabernacle 

MT. VERNON: 

Central Christian Church

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church

Logan Street Baptist Church

Epworth United Methodist Church

Connexion Church

Southwest Christian Church

BENTON: 

First United Methodist 

ELDORADO: 

Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church

First Christian Church

First United Methodist Church

HARRISBURG: 

St Stephens Episcopal Church

McKinley Avenue Baptist Church

WEST FRANKFORT: 

St. Paul Lutheran 

First Christian Church

PINCKNEYVILLE: 

First United Methodist Church

ANNA: 

Mount Moriah Lutheran Church

JONESBORO: 

First Baptist Church

BENTON, KY:

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church

