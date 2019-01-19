Church, business closings for Sunday, Jan. 20th

WSIL -- Due to winter weather and hazardous driving conditions, dozens of churches and businesses will be closed Sunday, January 20th.
PADUCAH, Ky. --- Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Keaton Correctional Faciliity in Paducah, Kentucky early Saturday morning.
MARION, Ill. -- Hundreds of employees at the federal prison in Marion are going without pay during the government shutdown.
WSIL -- Even though the holiday season is over, you may have heard a familiar sound Friday. The Salvation Army held a one-day Blitz event for donations.
WSIL -- A Jackson County Assistant State's Attorney has been appointed to the bench.
CARBONDALE, Ill -- Hall of Fame billiards player Tom Rossman, aka Dr. Cue, is scheduled to play at Eagles Club.
WSIL -- The historical partial government shutdown is affecting hundreds of thousands of employees, including women's centers across the state.
ZEIGLER, Ill. -- The grieving family of a woman who was found in the snow of Desel's Mud Ranch in Zeigler Saturday are upset with the man who found her.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- Five people from southern Illinois are among 17 people arrested in a prostitution bust in Kentucky.
ANNA, Ill. -- The American Legion in Anna has recently renovated a veterans' monument bringing it back to what it was supposed to be.
