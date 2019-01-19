Frances R. Mears, longtime AP reporter and manager, dies

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Frances R. Mears, an Associated Press reporter, editor and bureau chief during a journalism career that spanned more than 40 years, has died. She was 66.

Mears had been ill with cancer, according to her husband, Walter R. Mears, the Pulitzer Prize-winning political writer and retired AP vice president.

After more than a decade in newspaper journalism, Fran Mears - then known as Fran Richardson - joined the AP in 1982 in Indianapolis. She served as news editor for Indiana, assistant chief of bureau for Kansas and Missouri, manager of marketing communications in the Broadcast News Center, and chief of bureau for Maryland and Delaware, based in Baltimore.

She left the AP in 2000 to become managing editor for news of the Gannett News Service, then retired in 2005.

