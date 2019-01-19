University of Illinois reviews relationship policy

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - The University of Illinois is reviewing its policy on consensual relationships between students and faculty members after a law professor's study found the current policy to be lacking.

The News-Gazette reports that Jamelle Sharpe characterized UI's policies as rules to discourage nepotism rather than specifically addressing faculty-student relationships.

Sharpe's report says Illinois' policy focuses on conflicts of interest, and that the university's justifications and consequences for such relationships are "comparatively narrow or entirely absent."

Sharpe is leading a committee to review the university's policy. Officials say one goal of the committee is to ensure the policy is clear regarding who is covered, what conduct it covers and what consequences there are.

Officials say one issue the committee will consider is the inherent imbalance of faculty-student relationships.

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.