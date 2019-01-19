Kentucky authorities charge 911 dispatcher with sex crimes - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky authorities charge 911 dispatcher with sex crimes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - State officials in Kentucky have arrested a 911 dispatcher and charged him with more than 150 counts of sex crimes.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Besehar said in a news release Christopher James Carroll was arrested Friday in partnership with the U.S. Secret Service, the Hardin County Sheriff's office and the Elizabethtown Police Department.

Beshear said Carroll is accused of creating fake profiles on social media and convincing minors to send him nude photos.

Carroll worked as a 911 dispatcher in Hardin County. The News-Enterprise reports Hardin County Attorney Jenny Oldham said Carroll is not accused of using county-owned computers to obtain the images.

Carroll is at the Hardin County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. His first court appearance is Tuesday. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

