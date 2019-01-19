Affirmative action proposed for medical marijuana licensing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Now that Missouri is entering the medical marijuana industry, two Democratic lawmakers from Kansas City want to give businesses owned by women and minorities a slight edge in entering the market.

The Kansas City Star reports that the virtually identical proposals by Rep. Barbara Washington and Sen. Kiki Curls give minority- and women-owned businesses a 10 percent bonus when the state scores license applications on a variety of measurements.

The bills face big hurdles since Republicans have large majorities in both chambers.

Advocates of the bills say affirmative action is appropriate since studies have shown that marijuana-related arrests have typically fallen disproportionately on black and Latino users, even though white people use marijuana at about the same rate.

Missouri voters in November approved medical marijuana.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

