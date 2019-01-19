Chicago asks public to weigh in on new O'Hare terminal - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago asks public to weigh in on new O'Hare terminal

CHICAGO (AP) - The city of Chicago is inviting residents to weigh in on the lead architect and design for O'Hare Airport's new global terminal.

The city unveiled renderings and models from five architecture finalists. The public is encouraged to view them online , at the airport or at the Chicago Architecture Center and share feedback.

People have until Wednesday to vote for their pick. The Chicago Department of Aviation said more than 10,000 votes had been submitted as of late Friday.

It's the first time the city has included public feedback in a design competition at a Chicago airport.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel says the architect team "will set the course for O'Hare's biggest transformation yet."

The new 2.5 million-square-foot terminal will be among the largest airport terminals in the U.S.

