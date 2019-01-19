Inmate on the run after escaping Paducah facility - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Inmate on the run after escaping Paducah facility

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Valle, Producer
Connect

PADUCAH, Ky. --- Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Keeton Correctional Facility in Paducah, Kentucky early Saturday morning.

Staff at the facility notified state police at 1:17 a. m. that Frankie Lee Higdon, of Louisville, was discovered missing from his cell.

Higdon, 33, was serving time for burglary, tampering with physical evidence, and fleeing and evading police.

He's described as a white male, about 5' 11" tall, brown hair and blue eyes. State police say Higdon was last seen wearing a tan jacket , black pants, and carrying a backpack at the time of his escape.

Anyone with information can call Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.