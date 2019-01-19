Inmate on the run after escaping Paducah facility

PADUCAH, Ky. --- Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Keeton Correctional Facility in Paducah, Kentucky early Saturday morning.

Staff at the facility notified state police at 1:17 a. m. that Frankie Lee Higdon, of Louisville, was discovered missing from his cell.

Higdon, 33, was serving time for burglary, tampering with physical evidence, and fleeing and evading police.

He's described as a white male, about 5' 11" tall, brown hair and blue eyes. State police say Higdon was last seen wearing a tan jacket , black pants, and carrying a backpack at the time of his escape.

Anyone with information can call Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721.