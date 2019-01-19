Winter storm slows travel in Plains states, heads east

CHICAGO (AP) - A winter storm is inching its way toward New England after dumping snow and slowing travel for residents in the Midwest and Plains states.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for the weekend from the Dakotas, across the Great Lakes states and into the Northeast. Forecasters at one point said that conditions in New England "could approach blizzard criteria."

Authorities in Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday closed Eppley Airfield after freezing rain caused a Southwest Airlines flight to slide off a runway. No one was injured.

The Chicago Department of Aviation reported more than 300 flights at O'Hare and Midway airports were canceled as of Friday evening.

The storm was expected to bring up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of snow to the Midwest before walloping the Northeast on Sunday. In New York City, the worst of the storm is expected from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.