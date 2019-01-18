Marion federal prison workers go unpaid during shutdown

MARION, Ill. -- Hundreds of employees at the federal prison in Marion are going without pay during the government shutdown.

Randy Huckelberry worked at the Marion federal prison for 25 years retiring in 2014.

He's been through a government shutdown before.

"But it never went for this length of time," Huckelberry said.

273 employees at the Marion federal penitentiary have already missed one paycheck, according to Huckelberry, and he's worried they'll miss more.

"They're eventually going to get paid," Huckelberry said. "The problem is they have to have food. They have to have gas."

They also have to pay their bills and deal with creditors.

"You're kind of being penalized for something you have no control over," Huckelberry said.

Huckelberry still knows people working at the prison, including some relatives.

He's working with several groups and businesses to help federal employees.

That includes Liberty Tax Service in Vienna, a business that's offering discounted tax preparation service for people affected by the shutdown.

"We're a small community, so usually when we see those in need, we'll do something extra," owner Simi Poe said.

Poe said her son is also giving free haircuts to federal workers at his barbershop, located on the same property.

Huckelberry said he's encouraged to see people helping out their neighbors, and he wants politicians in Washington to get their act together and pass a spending deal.

"This is a problem that's happened for years. Congress has done nothing about it. (Government workers are) a political pawn to get what they want," Huckelberry said. "This could have been dealt with a long time ago. What needs to happen is Congress needs to not get paid and I bet you things would change pretty quickly."

A spokesman for the Bureau of Prisons said 97 percent of staffers with the Bureau of Prisons are still required to work, but declined to comment further.