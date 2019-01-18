Salvation Army holds one-day blitz event

WSIL -- Even though the holiday season is over, you may have heard a familiar sound Friday. The Salvation Army held a one-day Blitz event for donations.

Bell Ringers were at the Kroger and Hobby Lobby in Carbondale, as well as, Kroger stores in Williamson and Franklin counties. One of those bell ringers is Saidia McDanniel, who started with the organization this past bell ringing season as a volunteer coordinator for Jackson County.

"I've actually grown up to give back to the community," McDanniel says. " I just do as much as I can to give back to others in need."

The 23-year-old was out ringing the bell once again for a two-hour shift at the Hobby Lobby. "As people are donating, they are like 'oh my god I'm not used to seeing you guys in January,'" she says.

That's because the organization didn't receive enough donations during Christmas to fund operations in 2019. "They are doing everything that they can to bridge that gap and continue to help as many people as they can," McDanniel explains.

She says part of the issue was a shortage of volunteers to collect money, "people don't usually donate money unless someone is ringing the bell. Without the bell, the sound of the bell, people don't really pay attention to the kettle."

McDanniel is encouraging people to donate even if it's a small amount. "Rent assistance, food assistance, just everything that can be help for someone. It doesn't take much. It doesn't take much to make a difference."

Additional donations can be made here.