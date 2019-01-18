Salvation Army holds one-day blitz event

MARION, Ill. -- Hundreds of employees at the federal prison in Marion are going without pay during the government shutdown.
MARION, Ill. -- Hundreds of employees at the federal prison in Marion are going without pay during the government shutdown.
WSIL -- Even though the holiday season is over, you may have heard a familiar sound Friday. The Salvation Army held a one-day Blitz event for donations.
WSIL -- Even though the holiday season is over, you may have heard a familiar sound Friday. The Salvation Army held a one-day Blitz event for donations.
WSIL -- A Jackson County Assistant State's Attorney has been appointed to the bench.
WSIL -- A Jackson County Assistant State's Attorney has been appointed to the bench.
CARBONDALE, Ill -- Hall of Fame billiards player Tom Rossman, aka Dr. Cue, is scheduled to play at Eagles Club.
CARBONDALE, Ill -- Hall of Fame billiards player Tom Rossman, aka Dr. Cue, is scheduled to play at Eagles Club.
WSIL -- The historical partial government shutdown is affecting hundreds of thousands of employees, including women's centers across the state.
WSIL -- The historical partial government shutdown is affecting hundreds of thousands of employees, including women's centers across the state.
ZEIGLER, Ill. -- The grieving family of a woman who was found in the snow of Desel's Mud Ranch in Zeigler Saturday are upset with the man who found her.
ZEIGLER, Ill. -- The grieving family of a woman who was found in the snow of Desel's Mud Ranch in Zeigler Saturday are upset with the man who found her.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- Five people from southern Illinois are among 17 people arrested in a prostitution bust in Kentucky.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- Five people from southern Illinois are among 17 people arrested in a prostitution bust in Kentucky.
ANNA, Ill. -- The American Legion in Anna has recently renovated a veterans' monument bringing it back to what it was supposed to be.
ANNA, Ill. -- The American Legion in Anna has recently renovated a veterans' monument bringing it back to what it was supposed to be.
JEFFERSON CO., Ill. -- Eleven people recover Thursday evening after being rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon for potential exposure to hazardous material. Those patients include mostly first responders and investigators are not yet confirming what that harmful substance was.
JEFFERSON CO., Ill. -- Eleven people recover Thursday evening after being rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon for potential exposure to hazardous material. Those patients include mostly first responders and investigators are not yet confirming what that harmful substance was.
WSIL -- U.S. Representative Mike Bost, (R) of Murphysboro, wants to know if people in our area believe President Trump should give a State of the Union Address.
WSIL -- U.S. Representative Mike Bost, (R) of Murphysboro, wants to know if people in our area believe President Trump should give a State of the Union Address.