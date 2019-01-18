Officer-involved shooting in O'Fallon; 1 person hospitalized - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Officer-involved shooting in O'Fallon; 1 person hospitalized

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) - One person is hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting in the St. Louis suburb of O'Fallon, Missouri.

The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. Friday in the St. Charles County town. Police have released no additional information about the person who was shot or what led to the shooting.

No one else was hurt, including police.

It was the second officer-involved shooting in the St. Louis region this week. On Tuesday, 22-year-old Quency Chavez Floyd of St. Louis was fatally shot after allegedly shooting at detectives who sought to question him about a carjacking. The officers were not hurt.

